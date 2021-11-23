14m ago
Bolts F Point to miss four to six weeks (UBI)
Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.
UPDATE: Brayden Point is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an upper body injury.— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 23, 2021
The 25-year-old was injured in Saturday's loss to the New Jersey Devils.
He has seven goals and 13 points in 16 games this season after scoring an NHL-best 14 goals in the playoffs last season.
The team is also without Nikita Kucherov, who underwent surgery on a lower-body injury in late October. Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed the Russian winger has yet to start skating.
The Lightning, who are off to a 10-4-3 start this season after winning the past two Stanley Cups, host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.