Point to miss four to six weeks

Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

The 25-year-old was injured in Saturday's loss to the New Jersey Devils.

He has seven goals and 13 points in 16 games this season after scoring an NHL-best 14 goals in the playoffs last season.

The team is also without Nikita Kucherov, who underwent surgery on a lower-body injury in late October. Head coach Jon Cooper confirmed the Russian winger has yet to start skating.

The Lightning, who are off to a 10-4-3 start this season after winning the past two Stanley Cups, host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.