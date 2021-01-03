Stamkos says he'll be ready for training camp

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is ready to hit the ice again.

"I'll be ready for camp and [the] expectation is to have a full camp and be ready for the start of the season." Stamkos told reporters.

"I'm excited about that."

Stamkos has been recovering from a lower abdominal core muscle injury which he suffered prior to the NHL's Return to Play over the summer.

The 30-year-old returned for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars He played just 2:47 but scored a goal in his team's win.

Stamkos was later ruled out for Game 4 and was ruled out for the series prior to Game 6.

The Canadian had 29 goals and 66 points in 57 regular season games last year.