Lightning lead Avalanche after first period in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 2-1 lead over the Colorado Avalanche after the first period in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Valeri Nichushkin appeared to give the Avalanche the early lead five minutes into the first period but his goal was called back due to an offside.

Gabriel Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 8:19 after finding a Mikko Rantanen rebound in Andre Vasilevskiy's crease and tucking it past him on the power play.

Anthony Cerelli answered back for the Lightning at 13:03 when his backhand shot made its way through Darcy Kuemper's legs to tie the game.

The Lightning kept coming when Ondrej Palat fired a shot past Kuemper in the slot at 14:54 to give the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

The Avalanche are outshooting the Lightning 14-12 after the first period.