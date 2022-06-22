Off we go to overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche sit tied 2-2 after 60 minutes Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Anthony Cirelli put the home side on the board 36 seconds after puck drop on a scramble in front of the net and the Lightning held the lead for the rest of the period. In the second, Colorado tied things up on a power-play goal from Nathan MacKinnon to give him his first of the Cup Final.

After the Bolts jumped back on top with a Victor Hedman marker, Andrew Cogliano tipped home a Nico Sturm shot to even things at two goals apiece. Sturm was initially given credit for the goal but it was changed to Cogliano upon review.

The Lightning are leading the shot tally 36-27 through three periods.

Meanwhile, forward Nazem Kadri made his return for the Avalanche, out with a thumb injury since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after taking a hit from Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers.

On Tampa's side, defenceman Erik Cernak left the game and went down the tunnel midway through the second period after blocking a shot from MacKinnon. While he did return to the bench for the third period, the 25-year-old did not take another shift in Game 4.

The Avs won the first two games of the series, taking the opener 4-3 in overtime on a winner from Andre Burakovsky. While Game 1 was close, Game 2 was anything but as the Avs thumped the Bolts 7-0 to take a 2-0 series lead. It was a different story back in Tampa for Game 3 however as the Lightning scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 win to give them life in the series.

Game 5 will go Friday night as things shift back to Ball Arena in Denver.