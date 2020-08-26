Tampa Bay Lightning veteran defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss a second straight playoff game Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of their second round series due to an undisclosed injury.

The Bolts evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-3 overtime victory on Tuesday.

McDonagh, 31, left Sunday's Game 1 loss early in the third period after becoming entangled with Connor Clifton as the Bruins rearguard attempted to move into the slot. McDonagh returned to the game after the coming together with Clifton, but his next shift lasted only 15 seconds before he exited the game for good.

In nine playoff games this postseason, McDonagh has three assists and is averaging 26:07 ice time a night.