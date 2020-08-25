Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper announced on Tuesday morning that defenceman Ryan McDonagh will miss Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series against the Boston Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

Per Coop, Ryan McDonagh will not play tonight in Game 2. #TBLvsBOS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 25, 2020

McDonagh, 31, left Sunday's Game 1 loss early in the third period after becoming entangled with Connor Clifton as the Bruins rearguard attempted to move into the slot. McDonagh returned to the game after the coming together with Clifton, but his next shift lasted only 15 seconds before he exited the game for good.

In nine playoff games this postseason, McDonagh has three assists and is averaging 26:07 ice time a night.

One of Braydon Coburn or Luke Schenn could make his postseason debut in place of McDonagh.