Tampa Bay Lightning All-Star defenceman Victor Hedman left Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers in the second period with an undisclosed injury and will not return to action.

#tblightning announce that Victor Hedman (undisclosed) will not return to tonight's game — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 30, 2019

The 28-year-old blueliner, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenceman in 2018, has two goals and seven assists over 10 games this season, his 11th in Tampa.

Forward Pat Maroon also left Tuesday's game with an injury and will not return.