The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting back a key defenceman for Tuesday night's game as Morgan Rielly returns to the lineup, but the same can't be said for the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Victor Hedman will miss his second straight game because of a lower-body injury.

Hedman was injured in the first period of Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins and only played 4:36 of ice time.

He missed Sunday's game in the Motor City against the Red Wings and was re-evaluated on Monday.

For the season, the 29-year-old has 11 goals and 44 assists for a total of 55 points in 66 games so far this season.