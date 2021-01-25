The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without forward Mitchell Stephens for the foreseeable future, while defenceman Erik Cernak's injury outlook is more optimistic.

Stephens is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, while Cernak has been ruled day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced Monday.

Stephens, 23, has one assist in four games this season with the Lightning. The 2015 second-round pick posted three goals and six points in 38 games with the Lightning last season, adding one goal in seven games during the NHL's Return to Play as the Lightning won the Stanley Cup.

Cernak also has one assist in four games this season, while averaging 16:32 of ice time. The 23-year-old had five goals and 12 points in 67 games last season, adding four assists in 25 postseason games.

He signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract with the Lightning this past offseason.