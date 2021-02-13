Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli will be out week-to-week because of an upper-body injury, it was announced Saturday evening.

Injury update: Anthony Cirelli is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/0rsv5xRSDa — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 13, 2021

The 23-year-old was injured in the third period Thursday night in a game against the Florida Panthers.

The club originally announced he would be re-evaluated in the coming days and was questionable for Saturday's rematch with the Panthers.

Cirelli has four goals and six assists for 10 points in 12 games played so far this season. This is his fourth season with the Bolts since being selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft.