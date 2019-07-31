Sens acquire Callahan from Bolts for Condon; Wild fire GM Fenton after one year

It appears Louis Domingue's days with the Tampa Bay Lightning are numbered.

After acquiring Mike Condon from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said the team is looking to trade Domingue before the season.

“(The goalie) market is fickle,” BriseBois said. “It can change in a hurry. You can go from no one looking for a goaltender to three teams looking for a goaltender. I’ve had ongoing talks with a couple of organizations, and hopefully something pans out over the next coming weeks here.

"I’m fairly confident he’ll find a new home prior to the start of the season.”

Domingue, 27, is one of four goaltenders signed to a one-way deal on the Lightning roster and carries a $1.15 million cap hit for this season. He posted a 21-5 record with the Lightning last season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

The Lightning signed veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney to a two-year, $2.6 million contract on July 1 and he is expected to take over as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup this season.

Domingue, who made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2014-15 season, has a career record of 55-49-8 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA.