It's was a costly outing for the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

Injury update: #TBLightning forwards Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov have sustained lower-body injuries and will not return to tonight’s game. #TBLvsPIT — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 12, 2020

Both Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli suffered lower-body injuries and did not return to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Both players left the game in the second period but it's unclear how either suffered their respective injury. The Bolts went on to win the game by a score of 2-1 in overtime.

For the season, Kucherov had 27 goals and 69 points in 55 games entering play Tuesday, while Cirelli came in with 14 goals for 39 points.

Following their matchup with the Penguins, Tampa Bay will be back in action on Thursday at home against the Edmonton Oilers.