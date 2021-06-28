Lightning score five, beat Canadiens in Game 1 of Cup final

The Tampa Bay Lightning have taken a 1-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.

Nikita Kucharov had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed just one goal and the Lightning made a statement in Game 1 of the Cup final with a 5-1 win over Montreal.

Tampa Bay got off to a fast start when defenceman Erik Cernak opened the scoring just 6:19 into the game.

The Lightning would extend the lead in the second when Yanni Gourde scored his sixth of the postseason.

The Habs wouldn't roll over and cut the lead in half with just a few minutes left in the second frame.

But the big guns for Tampa Bay showed up in the third period.

Kucharov restored the two-goal lead just two minutes into the period, and Brayden Point scored his playoff-leading 15th goal before Steven Stamkos scored with less than two minutes to play to make it a 5-1 game.

