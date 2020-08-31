Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov was unable to finish Game 5 as his team advanced to the next round with a 3-2 double overtime victory over the Boston Bruins.

Kucherov left the game in the second period and did not return after taking a high stick to the face from Boston's Zdeno Chara.

He managed to return to the game briefly but did not play in the third or either overtime period.

The 27-year-old had one shot on goal in 9:09 of ice time before departing for good.

"It was a lot of adversity in different fashions tonight. Probably wasn't as pretty as we would have liked. That's how it goes sometimes. Really proud of everybody picking each other up," said teammate Ryan McDonagh of losing Kucherov via team reporter Bryan Burns.