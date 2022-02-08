Could Vegas pull a ‘Tampa Bay’ when it comes to cap situation with Eichel?

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed Patrick Maroon to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

The new deal carries an average annual value of $1 million for Maroon, who had been playing out the final season of a two-year, $1.8 million deal.

Big Rig is here to stay!



We have re-signed @patmaroon to a two-year contract extension worth an AAV of $1 million.https://t.co/L7ICmaqWpm — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 8, 2022

Maroon, 33, has seven goals and 13 points in 45 games with the Lightning this season. He had four goals and 18 points in 55 games last season.

A veteran of 618 games, Maroon has 108 goals and 260 points over his NHL career. He has won three straight Stanley Cups, dating back to 2019 with the St. Louis Blues.