31m ago
Lightning place D Schenn on waivers
The Tampa Bay Lightning placed veteran defenceman Luke Schenn on waivers Tuesday. Schenn has one assist in 14 games with the Lightning this season. The 31-year-od is in his 13th season in the NHL.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 2
Tanner Kero (Dallas Stars), Tommy Cross (Florida Panthers), and Mark Friedman (Philadelphia Flyers) were also placed on waivers.