The Tampa Bay Lightning placed goaltender Louis Domingue on waivers Friday.

Domingue, 27, posted a 21-5 record with the Lightning last season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average. He is under contract through this season at a $1.15 million cap hit.

The Lightning signed Curtis McElhinney to a two-year, $2.6 million contract on July 1 and Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said in July the team was looking to trade Domingue. He and fellow goaltender Mike Condon have spent training camp practicing separate from the team in order to avoid injury.

“(The goalie) market is fickle,” BriseBois said on July 31. “It can change in a hurry. You can go from no one looking for a goaltender to three teams looking for a goaltender. I’ve had ongoing talks with a couple of organizations, and hopefully something pans out over the next coming weeks here.

"I’m fairly confident he’ll find a new home prior to the start of the season.”

Domingue, who made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2014-15 season, has a career record of 55-49-8 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA.

Condon, acquired this off-season from the Ottawa Senators, was also placed on waivers Friday.