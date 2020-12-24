The Tampa Bay Lightning announce they have signed forward Anthony Cirelli to a three-year contract extension worth $4.8 million annually.

Year 1, $2.4 M ($1.5 M sb plus $900k salary)

Year 2, $4.8 M ($1.5 M sb plus $3.3 M salary)

Year 3, $7.2 M all salary

AAV $4.8 M

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweets Cirelli will receive $2.4 million in the first year of the deal, $4.8 million in the second and $7.2 million in the third.

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals and added 28 assists in 66 games last season for the Lightning.

He also skated in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2020, recording three goals and nine points to go along with two penalty minutes.