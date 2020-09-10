Killorn says 'deeper' Bolts have benefited from 'extra sandpaper' added at the deadline

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn has been suspended one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn will have a hearing today for Boarding NY Islanders’ Brock Nelson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 10, 2020

Early in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, Killorn delivered a late hit on Nelson along the boards and the Islanders forward was down for several minutes. Killorn was given a five minute boarding major and a game misconduct on the play as he was ejected from the game. Nelson would eventually return to the game midway through the second period.

The Lightning won the game 2-1 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.