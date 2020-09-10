Killorn says 'deeper' Bolts have benefited from 'extra sandpaper' added at the deadline

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn will have a hearing today for Boarding NY Islanders’ Brock Nelson. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 10, 2020

Early in the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, Killorn delivered a late hit on Nelson along the boards and the Islanders forward was down for several minutes. Killorn was given a five minute boarding major and a game misconduct on the play as he was ejected from the game. Nelson would eventually return to the game midway through the second period.

The Lightning won the game 2-1 and lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.