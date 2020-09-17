You get a little wiser, gotta use that to your advantage: Bolts leaning on lessons from previous deep runs

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point is a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

The 24-year-old centre missed Tampa's Game 5 loss on Tuesday after leaving Game 4 with an undisclosed injury in the third period.

Point has been one of Tampa's best players inside the NHL playoff bubble, scoring nine goals and 16 assists over 16 games. He had 25 goals and 39 assists over 66 games in the regular season, his fourth in Tampa Bay.

The Bolts can eliminate the Islanders and advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 6 victory.