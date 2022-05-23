Patrick Maroon scored the series-clinching goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning have completed a sweep of the Presidents Trophy winning Florida Panthers with a 2-0 win in Game 4 on Monday night.

Maroon put the Lightning on the board at 6:16 of the third period, pushing the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky after the puck took a strange bounce off of the Panthers’ goaltender and sat loose in the crease.

Ondrej Palat scored into the empty net to ice the series for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 48 saves for the seventh playoff shutout of his career.

The Lightning will play the winner of the series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers.