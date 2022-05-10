Stamkos, Hedman give Lightning 2-0 lead over Leafs after first period of Game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and defenceman Victor Hedman scored 52 seconds apart to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs after the first period of Game 5.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 as both teams try to seize control of the first-round matchup.

Leafs forward Mitch Marner had the first chance of the game, but he was turned away by the Lightning defence as he broke in on net on a partial breakaway.

Toronto also had the first power play opportunity of the period when the Lightning were assessed a bench minor for too many men.

Hedman’s marker was on the power play following a T. J. Brodie hooking penalty.

The Leafs were also forced to kill a five-on-three situation after penalties to William Nylander and Mark Giordano.

Nylander had a short-handed breakaway when he came out of the box, but he was stopped by Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Leafs were outshot 14 to five in the first period.