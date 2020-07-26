Lightning D Hedman stays in Tampa to tend to personal matter

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will not fly to Toronto with the team on Sunday in order tend to a personal matter, GM Julien BriseBois told reporters on Sunday.

Hedman is on the Lightning’s Return to Play to play roster and will stay back with team strength coach Mark Lambert and both will join the team in the Toronto hub on Friday.

The defenceman is expected to play in the team’s first round-robin game against the Washington Capitals on Aug 3.

Hedman had 11 goals and 44 assists in 66 games this season.