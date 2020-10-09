1h ago
Bolts waive Johnson, bring back Maroon
The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers Friday. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Johnson extended his list of approved teams to be traded to this week, but the Lightning could not get a deal done.
TSN.ca Staff
Gudas signs with Panthers; Maroon, Schenn stay in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers Friday.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Johnson extended his list of approved teams to be traded to this week, but the Lightning could not get a deal done.
Johnson has four years remaining on his contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $5 million per season and a full no-trade clause.
The 30-year-old had 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games last season.
Meanwhile, the Lightning are bringing back forward Pat Maroon on a two-year, $1.8 million deal and defenceman Luke Schenn on a one-year, $800,000 pact according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli. Maroon's contract will carry a cap hit of $900,000.
Hearing Pat Maroon (2 x $900k) and Luke Schenn (1 x $800k) have both agreed to terms to return to #GoBolts— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020