The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Tyler Johnson on waivers Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Johnson extended his list of approved teams to be traded to this week, but the Lightning could not get a deal done.

Tyler Johnson's camp had extended his list of teams to 7-8 for Tampa but the Bolts couldn't get a trade done. Now he's on waivers. He's got 4 x 5M aav left although his cash salary for next season is $3.75 M. Seattle-bound in a year? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

Johnson has four years remaining on his contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $5 million per season and a full no-trade clause.

The 30-year-old had 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games last season.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are bringing back forward Pat Maroon on a two-year, $1.8 million deal and defenceman Luke Schenn on a one-year, $800,000 pact according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli. Maroon's contract will carry a cap hit of $900,000.