Is it fair to compare Point's new deal with Marner's contract?

Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point shed his non-contact jersey for practice Monday, but the 23-year-old will miss the team's opening game on Thursday as he continues to recover from off-season hip surgery.

Point re-joined the Lightning last week after signing a three-year, $20.25 million deal as a restricted free agent, but had been wearing non-contact red on the ice. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Monday he's hopeful Point will join the team's lineup in the near future.

"I think he could've been [in a regular jersey] before," Cooper said, per NHL.com. "This is just getting back in game shape and then we just need final doctors to clear him, but he's looking good out there. I'm hopeful it'll be sooner rather than later."

Point scored 41 goals and posted 92 points in 79 games with the Lightning last season, adding one goal in four playoff games.

In addition to Point, the Lightning could be without forwards Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette as well as defenceman Victor Hedman when they open the season against the Florida Panthers. Cooper said Monday that Paquette will miss games with an undisclosed injury, while Johnson and Hedman are day-to-day.

Should Johnson miss Thursday's the Lightning will be left with just three centres available on their 23-man roster.

"It's not ideal," Cooper said. "We only had 12 forwards out there and Point was one of them and he's not playing Thursday. We're going to have to wait and see. We'll know more on Wednesday."

The Lightning will face the Panthers again on Saturday after hosting their in-state rivals on Thursday.