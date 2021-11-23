The Tampa Bay Rays have locked up one of baseball's most exciting young talents for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the team has agreed to a 12-year extension worth a maximum of $223 million with infielder Wander Franco.

The deal will Franco comes with guarantees worth around $185 million.

Franco, 20, was Baseball America's top prospect in the game prior to his big-league debut this past season.

A native of Bani, Dominican Republic, Franco made his Rays debut in June and appeared in 70 games for the team.

In 2021, Franco batted .288 with seven home runs, 38 runs batted in and an OPS of .810.