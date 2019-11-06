Tavares eager to have Hyman’s ‘consistency’ in lineup Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, who was rusty in his first game back after recovering from a broken right index finger, is anticipating linemate Zach Hyman’s return to game action following a long rehab from knee surgery, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

John Tavares spent time at the end of practice hammering pucks into the net from the same spot on the ice where one night earlier he had somehow missed a wide open cage.

"Doesn't get much easier than that," Tavares said during a first intermission interview following the gaffe against the Los Angeles Kings. "I just kind of got stuck with it and rushed it a bit and just got underneath it."

After a seven-game absence due to a broken right index finger, Toronto's captain definitely experienced some rust in his return. And perhaps that was to be expected even though the 29-year-old skated hard and worked diligently throughout the three weeks of rehab.

"I can't recall the last time I really had to do that kind of comeback in-season," he said. "You miss a decent amount of time so just trying to get back in the rhythm."

Tavares has actually never been in this situation before in his NHL career. His most significant injury, a torn MCL, happened at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and he didn't play again at all that season. Other than that, his longest previous injury absence was five games during the 2016-17 season and that also ended his year.

Tavares has been incredibly durable throughout his professional career, playing at least 77 games in all but one of his full-length campaigns.

So, this is a new challenge for the centre, who's trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.

"Just not thinking a whole lot," he said of his desired state of mind on the ice, "just being instinctive and going to the right spots and playing quick and making plays that you don't realize you’re making. Sometimes that takes a little bit when you comeback. But I want to come back and make an impact right away. I’m not trying to wait and wait for time to get going … I know I can still be a lot better."

---

If Tavares is facing a challenge in shaking off the rust, what will Zach Hyman be dealing with?

Head coach Mike Babcock, during an interview on TSN 1050's OverDrive program Wednesday afternoon, said the left winger will likely return to game action this weekend. Earlier in the day, the coach was asked how Hyman can help Tavares and fellow linemate Mitch Marner.

"I don't know how long it's going to take him to help them," Babcock said. "I mean, any time you get injured for two weeks and you come back you're not the same as you were so if you miss as much time (as him), I don't know how much time it's going to take. I really don't know the answer to that."

Hyman was an important part of Toronto's most consistent line last season with Tavares and Marner. Babcock calls him one of the best forecheckers in hockey. What does Tavares appreciate about Hyman?

"His consistency with what he brings to the table every day," he said. "Obviously relentless on the forecheck, putting pressure on the opponent, his attention to detail all over the ice and just making the game easier, because he's in the right spots. He makes it tough on the opponent causing a lot of turnovers in all three zones and he's got a good stick around the net, knows how to get open and use his body. So, he just has a good sense of who we are as players and a good sense of his game and what makes him successful."

When does Hyman, who had knee surgery on April 29, expect to be back?

"Soon," he said with a chuckle. "I feel like I'm really close, I feel like I'm getting there ... That's a hard question. My goal is the next game, but there’s a lot of variables that go into when I come back. It's soon. I can’t tell you if it’s this weekend or not."

It hasn't been an easy road back for Hyman, who scored 21 goals and added 20 assists in 71 games last season.

"Even when you're healthy, you're anxious to get playing again and once June and July roll around and you're not playing in a Stanley Cup Final you want to play," Hyman said. "I've had to wait an extra two months to start my season, but there's light at the end of the tunnel and almost there."

Hyman has leaned on Dr. Meg Popovic, the team's director of athlete wellbeing and performance, for support.

"Meg's awesome," said Hyman. "She's an amazing resource that we have. All teams should have a person like Meg around who's just there to listen and whatever's going on with you, you can have a source to talk to confidentially. She's awesome and she's around all the time and just talking with her over breakfast can make your day better. She's an amazing person."

---

When Hyman is activated off the long term injured list, the Leafs will need to make some moves to get under the salary cap. Three players will likely need to be shuffled off the current roster. Jason Spezza, who was a healthy scratch on Tuesday, is among the depth players in limbo.

But the 36-year-old is focused on only the immediate future.

"I think I can help the team," he said. "Nobody's said anything to me. I assume I'm here and part of the group and I don't know if you’ve heard things I haven’t heard but, for me, I'm trying to build and help this group out. I think I've been able to hop in and contribute when Johnny was out and try and help the team stay afloat. My role will change day-to-day, but I'm just trying to practice and get ready to go for the next game."

Spezza was among the first players on the ice at practice. He was the last player on the ice at the end.

"I love being around the guys," he said. "I love being around the game. I think we have a pretty cool job and it's pretty fun every day. And when you come to a new team you get to meet new personalities and I'm enjoying being around (Auston Matthews) and some of the younger guys that I didn’t know very well."

Marner appreciates how Spezza has helped him learn more about taking faceoffs while also offering advice on tipping pucks and being effective in front of the net. And Marner hasn't noticed Spezza change his demeanour regardless of playing time.

"It hasn't seemed like it's affected him at all," said Marner. "He's been a big part of this team inside this locker room. He’s bringing the same attitude every day ... His attitude's been unbelievable."

"He loves hockey," said Babcock, "that's one thing about Spezz. I tell ya, every day he comes here in a good mood, he's enjoying the guys, but it doesn't make it easy. The hardest part is when you've been a top, top player and now you’re trying to fit into that role piece, that’s the hardest part."

How does Spezza, the second overall pick in the 2001 draft, manage his emotions?

"You don't let the days you don't play affect the days you do play," he explained. "You have to be strong willed and when you get in the lineup you have to have a clear mind and just play and when you're out of the lineup you have to work and try to get better and not let the days blend in with each other and affect each other.

"Over the course of my career, if anybody's ever asked me advice on what to do when you're in and out of the lineup, I tell them to work and to keep working on your game and try to stay sharp and now I have an opportunity to practice what I preached over the years."

Spezza played perhaps his best game as a Leaf on Saturday, picking up a goal and an assist in Philadelphia while also scoring in the shootout to keep the team alive.

"It felt good," Spezza said. "I felt like I had a good game. It felt good to contribute. You just try and chip away. My last five, in general, I felt more and more comfortable. It was a different start to the year for me, but I think the last four or five games I started to feel a little bit more confident out there and making more plays and getting chances and to tap one in felt good and that usually gives you a bit more (energy in the) legs."

Spezza will be adding the puck that was used to score his first Leafs goal to the rest of his career keepsakes.

---

Babcock is hoping his team will establish its identity within the next few games. Asked what his ideal identity would be for the team, the coach insisted it's not up to him.

"I don't think that's something I can decide," he told TSN in a pre-game interview on Tuesday. "What we got to do is find out about the players we have … it's a process of figuring out what we can do best."

What do the players think the identity should be?

"A team that comes every night (and) other teams know that all four lines and all three D pairings are coming to play and nothing's going to be easy and nothing's going to be given," Marner said.

"Fast," said Matthews, "tenacious, play with pace. I think, for us, just finding that consistency night in, night out has been a struggle."

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Forwards

Johnsson - Matthews - Nylander

Moore - Tavares - Marner

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Kapanen

Timashov - Shore - Gauthier

Spezza, Hyman, Petan

Defencemen

Marincin^ - Ceci

Muzzin - Barrie

Dermott - Holl

^ Placeholder for Rielly who was absent

Goaltenders

Andersen

Hutchinson

Power play units at practice:

Barrie^

Spezza^^ - Tavares - Matthews

Johnsson

Barrie

Kapanen - Kerfoot - Nylander

Moore

^ Placeholder for Rielly who was absent

^^ Placeholder for Marner who worked with PK