New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall was not happy to hear boos reigning down during a power play in the team's 7-6 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

"We’re kind of battling our own fans at this point," Hall told NorthJersey.com. "We’re 1-for-3 on the power play and we’re getting booed. It’s a tie game and we’re getting booed. That’s a tough environment to play in sometimes, especially when you’re at home. I know when we’re playing somewhere and their fans start booing, it’s a fun environment for the away team to play in."

Wednesday's loss dropped the Devils to 2-5-3 on the season and, while Hall said he understands fans' disappointment in their record, he doesn't believe the team received fair treatment during Wednesday's game.

“I understand the fans’ frustration,” he said. “After the game, if they’re booing because we’re losing, that’s fine. But when we’re 1-for-3 on the power play and they’re booing, it’s tough. If you’re playing at home, you want to feed off the energy of the crowd and not let that affect you, but sometimes it does."

Hall posted two assists in Wednesday's loss to the Lightning, bringing him to one goal and nine points in 10 games this season. The 27-year-old, who is currently playing in the final season of his contract, added that he believes the Devils are close to turning things around.

“Sometimes hockey is a cruel game like that. Bad bounces, they happen to every team and every team has to overcome them," Hall said. "You can’t feel sorry for yourself at this point. We’re starting to really round out our game. If you take the goals aside, you’re seeing a better hockey team the last couple games. That’s got to keep going, especially as we get on the road.”

The Devils play again in front of their home fans on Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers before setting out on a five-game road trip.