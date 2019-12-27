ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Taylor Leier scored the winning goal at 19:58 of the third period while on the power play as the Rochester Americans edged the Belleville Senators 4-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Lawrence Pilut led the Americans (20-6-4) with a goal and two assists while Eric Cornel and Zach Redmond rounded out the offence.

Jordan Murray, Joseph LaBate and Vitaly Abramov scored for the Senators (18-12-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Jonas Johansson made 33 saves for Rochester as Filip Gustavsson stopped 27 shots for Belleville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2019.