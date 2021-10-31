Pendrith struggles on Sunday in Bermuda Just as ships and planes have disappeared over the years in the Bermuda Triangle, after three days of solid play Taylor Pendrith’s game went missing on Sunday, as the Richmond Hill, Ont., native struggled to a final-round 76, turning a three-shot lead into a tie for fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Just as ships and planes have disappeared over the years in the Bermuda Triangle, after three days of solid play Taylor Pendrith’s game went missing on Sunday, as the Richmond Hill, Ont., native struggled to a final-round 76, turning a three-shot lead into a tie for fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Battling horrid conditions that at times included strong winds and driving rain, Pendrith wasn’t able to find the rhythm that he had displayed over the opening 54 holes.

“It was a brutal day out there,” he said. “It was super tough."

After making pars on the first five holes, Pendrith hit a bumpy patch, started by a three-putt at the sixth hole for a bogey. His second shot on the seventh missed the green to the left and ended up in a hole from which he was forced to take an unplayable. That led to another bogey.

As the worst of the weather hammered the Port Royal Golf Course, Pendrith made another bogey on the par-3 eighth, making the turn in three-over 39.

“I didn't really get off to a good start,” he said. “I was just kind of hanging around, didn't really have a good day on the greens, leaving most putts short.”

Despite the troubles, the 30-year-old was still very much in contention. After seven straight pars to start the back, he stood on the 17th tee, a par-5 that he’d dominated over the first three days, just a shot back of the lead of eventual winner Lucas Herbert. He pulled his driver from the bag but his tee shot sailed left and ended up splashing into the water hazard. The error was compounded when he missed his next shot and sent another ball into the water, leading to a double bogey.

“It was probably the worst swing of the week, the year maybe, but I wouldn't change it,” said Pendrith of his tee shot.

That hole epitomized the day for the Kent State grad. Over the first three rounds, Pendrith played the three par 5s in nine under but on Sunday, he was three over. After making 19 birdies and two eagles over his first 54 holes, he failed to play any holes under par.

The putter that had been red hot for the first three days cooled off at the worst possible time as he averaged 2.1 putts per green in regulation, well above the 1.6 mark he had for the first three days.

The weather was harsh for most of the day, including a 10-minute halt of play when the winds made keeping the balls on the green impossible. But as opposed to the first round when the gales also howled over the course and Pendrith shot a one-under 70, the Canadian was unable to find his groove.

Still, in the big picture, there was plenty to like. His finish was still the best of his brief PGA Tour career and the $251,000 the largest cheque he’s earned. Despite the tough day, he was trying to take the positives from his experience.

“Obviously it's my best finish out here,” he said. “It was a tough Sunday, which I guess I'll learn a lot from that, but to have a good week was great. I really hadn't played much golf in the last two weeks, I think maybe twice, and I didn't see the golf course until Thursday, so pretty pleased overall.”

As for the other Canadians, Adam Svensson finished tied for 22nd, David Hearn tied for 39th and Adam Hadwin logged a tie for 46th.

Pendrith, Hadwin, Svensson, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor are all in the field next week in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.