CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen isn't quite ready to become a full-time NFL broadcaster — he still has football to play.

The Panthers agreed to a two-year contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl tight end Olsen worth $8.5 million per season, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the deal. Olsen is expected to sign the deal late Thursday.

Olsen stands to make up to $20 million in all if he reaches certain incentives, according to the source. He is now under contract through 2020.

Olsen worked as a NFL analyst last season for one game and ESPN liked his work. He has said he would consider the profession after his career is complete.

The 33-year-old Olsen became the first tight end to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. However, that streak ended last season when he broke a bone in his foot and missed nine games.

An 11-year NFL veteran, Olsen has twice been selected second-team All-Pro.

Olsen spent his first four seasons in the league with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Panthers in 2011 for a third-round draft pick.

His career flourished in Carolina, where averaged 71 receptions for 897 yards and five touchdowns over the next six years while becoming one of the team's most popular players.

Olsen, who had never missed a game during his previous 10 seasons because of injury, went on injured reserve early last season with a broken foot. He was placed on short-term injured reserve and struggled getting back into form upon his return, particularly when playing on artificial surfaces.

He finished the season with 17 receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown, but is still viewed as a vital piece of Carolina's offence.

