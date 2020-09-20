Sweden's Olympic gold medal-winning squad led by Anna Hasselborg dominated the competition this weekend at the Women's Masters Basel in Switzerland, capping it all off with an 8-2 rout of the Swiss-based Team Raphaela Keiser in the championship game.

Hasselborg, third Sara McManus, second Agnes Knochenhauer and lead Sofia Maberg scored two in the first end with hammer before picking up steals in three straight ends. Team Keiser called the game after six ends.

Team Hasselborg went 7-0 over the three-day event, including a 6-4 victory over 2019 women's world championship Silvana Tirinzoni in the semi-final. They outscored their opponents by a total of 54-19 in the bonspiel.

The purse was 32,000 Swiss Francs.

In mixed doubles action, the Swedish duo of Niklas Edin and Emma Sjodin defeated Scotland's Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan, 6-3, in the final of the Tallinn Mixed Doubles International in Estonia.

Curling has returned on a limited basis so far this season due to COVID-19 as bonspiels have only been played in Europe. However, Waterloo, Ont., is hosting the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard from Oct. 2-4 with the likes of Jennifer Jones, Brad Jacobs and Glenn Howard all slated to make appearances.