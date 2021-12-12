Up Next

Team Canada named its 25-player roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship, consisting of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies.

The World Juniors will begin Boxing Day in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., and will run until Jan. 5.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards:

Connor Bedard

Xavier Bourgault

Mavrik Bourque

Will Cuylle

Elliot Desnoyers

Ridly Greig

Dylan Guenther

Kent Johnson

Mason McTavish

Jake Neighbours

Cole Perfetti

Justin Sourdif

Logan Stankoven

Shane Wright

Defencemen:

Lukas Cormier

Kaiden Guhle

Carson Lambos

Ryan O’Rourke

Owen Power

Donovan Sebrango

Ronan Seeley

Olen Zellweger

Goaltenders:

Brett Brochu

Sebastian Cossa

Dylan Garland