Team Canada 2022 World Juniors roster
Team Canada named its 25-player roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship, consisting of 14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goalies. The World Juniors will begin Boxing Day in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., and will run until Jan. 5.
The World Juniors will begin Boxing Day in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., and will run until Jan. 5.
Here is the full roster:
Forwards:
Connor Bedard
Xavier Bourgault
Mavrik Bourque
Will Cuylle
Elliot Desnoyers
Ridly Greig
Dylan Guenther
Kent Johnson
Mason McTavish
Jake Neighbours
Cole Perfetti
Justin Sourdif
Logan Stankoven
Shane Wright
Defencemen:
Lukas Cormier
Kaiden Guhle
Carson Lambos
Ryan O’Rourke
Owen Power
Donovan Sebrango
Ronan Seeley
Olen Zellweger
Goaltenders:
Brett Brochu
Sebastian Cossa
Dylan Garland