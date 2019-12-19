Team Canada defeated Switzerland 3-0 on Thursday in their first of two exhibition contests ahead of the World Junior Championship.

Dawson Mercer tipped Jamie Drysdale's point shot in for Canada’s first goal in the first period, while Jean-Luc Foudy extended the lead just seven seconds into the second period. Bowen Byram scored in the third period for Canada, who will face Finland in their second pre-tournament game on Monday.

Goaltender Joel Hofer turned aside all 14 shots he faced in the first half of the game before being substituted for Nico Daws, who completed the shutout for Canada. Daws also maintained his shutout through the scoreless five-minute four-on-four overtime the two teams played for practice.

The two sides also engaged in a pre-determined shootout after the game, which Switzerland won 3-2. Alexis Lafreniere and Ty Delandrea scored in the shootout for Canada, who had Daws between the pipes.

Canada will open the world juniors against the United States on Boxing Day, and have one cut left to make before submitting their roster on Christmas day.

