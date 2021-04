What's On TSN

ATP 500: Barcelona - Day 3 Now on TSN3

Wednesday Night Baseball: Braves vs. Yankees Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN5

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Nets vs. Raptors Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

AEW Dynamite Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN3