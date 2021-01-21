Goaltender Devon Levi revealed Wednesday he played through a fractured rib while backstopping Team Canada to a silver medal the World Juniors earlier this month.

Levi started every game for Canada, breaking Carey Price's tournament record with a .964 save percentage and tying the World Junior shutout record with three. He told Gino Reda on the 7-Eleven Junior Hockey Magazine Podcast he was injured in Canada's first game of the tournament on Boxing Day.

"I was recently diagnosed with a fractured rib, so I'm going to be out for six weeks," Levi said. "It happened against Germany, it was on the (Tim) Stutzle save, the two-on-one backdoor pass when he cut across. I torqued my body weirdly to get back across and get momentum for that save. I didn't think it was a big deal at the time."

The 19-year-old has yet to appear in a game for Northeastern University since the World Juniors. He turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Canada's 2-0 loss to the United States in the gold-medal game.

Levi was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.