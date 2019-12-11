Hunter finally puts his stamp on World Junior team: 'We like skill and lots of will'

Team Canada is set to see their first game action as they continue preparations for the World Juniors later this month.

Canada is taking on U Sports All-Stars tonight in Oakville, Ont. Watch the game streaming live at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN.ca.

While forward Alexis Lafreniere is nursing an ankle injury and not expected to play, two other top draft prospects, Quinton Byfield and Cole Perfetti, should see action. Byfield has been skating on the top line in practice with Dylan Cozens and Nolan Foote. Perfetti has been skating on the second line with Ty Dellandrea and Liam Foudy.

---

Follow Team Canada's Journey At The 2020 World Juniors With TSN Direct!

Get access to stream TSN’s exclusive coverage, including every game, news and highlights from SportsCentre and more.

Subscribe Now > TSN.ca/Subscribe

---

The team is expected to have four returning players once the tournament kicks off, but with Lafreniere out and Joe Veleno not joining the team until closer to the tournament, only two – defencemen Ty Smith and Jared McIsaac – could see action against the U Sports All-Stars. Smith, however, missed Tuesday’s second practice, feeling under the weather. The game will represent a chance for a lot of newcomers to build their roles on the team.

Lines at Tuesday's practices:

Forwards

Byfield - Cozens - Foote

Perfetti - Dellandrea - Foudy

McMichael - Thomas - Mercer

Holloway - Groulx - Newhook

Krebs - Zary - Lavoie

Defencemen

McIsaac - Byram

Smith - Schneider

Bahl - Bernard-Docker

Harley - Drysdale

Diliberatore - Addison

Goaltenders

Daws

Hofer

Jones

Rodrigue​

Power play units at Tuesday's practice:

Byram

Perfetti - Foote - McMichael

Cozens

McIsaac

Lavoie - Thomas - Addison

Byfield