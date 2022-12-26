Team Canada kicks off their 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with their first preliminary round game against Czechia. Follow along with the action on the TSN.ca Live Blog.

After one pre-tournament game against Russia, Team Canada opens their 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a preliminary round game against Czechia.

Watch the game LIVE NOW on TSN1/4 and TSN Direct.

Canada, who are the reigning World Junior silver medallists, defeated Czechia last year in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Garand, one of three returning players on the Canadian roster, gets the start in net tonight with Brett Brochu as the backup.

Sixteen-year-old Connor Bedard is in the lineup as the 13th forward while Shane Wright, a top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft, is centring the top line with Cole Perfetti and Xavier Bourgault.

Jakub Malek is the starter in goal for the Czechs.

In the first three minutes of the opening period, Canadian forward Dylan Guenther rings a shot off the goalpost.

Mason McTavish opens the scoring for Canada four minutes in, beating Malek on the blocker side for a 1-0 lead.

After video review, the Czechs have tied the game 1-1 with forward Michal Gut finishing a 2-on-1 on Garand.

Bourgault takes the first penalty of the game with a tripping call, giving the Czechs a power play.

Pavel Novak scores on the power play on a one-timer to give the Czechs a 2-1 lead.

Stanislav Svozil scores 51 seconds after Novak to extend Czechia's lead over Canada 3-1.

Canadian defenceman Owen Power gets his first-ever World Juniors goal at 12:46 to pull Canada within one of the Czech to make it a 3-2 game.

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango scores with 30 seconds remaining to tie the game for Canada 3-3.

Canada and Czechia end the first period tied 3-3.

The second period is underway with Bedard seeing time on a line with Wright and Perfetti.

McTavish gets a scoring chance on a pass from Justin Sourdif and Kent Johnson but stopped by Malek.

Czech defenceman David Jiricek, a top prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft, is down on the ice after a collision with Canadian forward Will Cuylle. Jiricek skated off favouring his left leg.

McTavish draws a penalty as Jakub Sedivy heads to the box for holding for Canada's first power play of the game.

With Canada on a power play, both Jan Mysak (tripping) and Michal Hradek (cross checking) are penalized to give Canada a 5-on-3 for 49 seconds.

Power gets his second of the game with a one-timer on the 5-on-3 to give Canada a 4-3 lead. Perfetti gets his second assist of the game.

Canada is back on the 5-on-3 for over a minute.

Perfetti gets a breakaway but is stopped by Malek.

Power completes the hat trick with his third of the game on the 5-on-3 to give Canada a 5-3 lead over Czechia.

Canada has 35 seconds remaining on the power play but are unable to add another goal.

The second period ends with Canada up 5-3 and leading the way in shots 25-9 over Czechia.

The third period is underway and Czech defenceman Jiricek has yet to return to the game after suffering a leg injury in the second period.

Olen Zellweger scores on the power play to give Canada a 6-3 lead.

Canadian forward Xavier Bourgault heads back to the locker room after taking a big hit by a Czech player.

The Czechs head to the power play after Justin Sourdif goes off on a two-minute minor for interference.