All options are on the table for Canada in net

Team Canada will turn to Joel Hofer in net against Germany on Monday as they look for their second win at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

Portland’s Joel Hofer set to make first ever start for Team 🇨🇦 in an international competition 👇🏻 https://t.co/IO4hJ9yI15 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 30, 2019

Hofer, 19, replaced Nico Daws in Saturday's blowout loss Russia after the team fell down 4-0. His numbers were better than Daws, allowing two goals on 22 shots (.909 save percentage) in the 6-0 loss.

The 19-year-old hasn’t played a full game since Dec. 8 with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks.

“It was nice to get my feet wet a little bit, it’s nice to get in there and get a feel of what it’s like,” Hofer said Sunday. “Honestly, I didn’t have too many nerves, I was kind of thrown in there so I didn’t have much time to think about anything.”

Hofer has a 20-4-2 record with Winterhawks this season with a .937 save percentage and a 1.81 goals-against average.

Canada, who have a 1-1 record at the tournament after defeating Team USA on Boxing Day, will be without Alexis Lafreniere for Monday's game, though the star forward could still return later the tournament form a knee injury. Canada will also be without Joe Veleno, who picked up a one-game suspension for headbutting in the team's loss to Russia.

Team Canada can clinch the top spot in Group B with wins over Germany Monday and the Czech Republic on Tuesday.