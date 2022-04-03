Regina's Team Chelsea Carey are the latest curling squad that will call it quits at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Carey, third Jolene Campbell, second Stephanie Schmidt, lead Jennifer Armstrong and alternate Rachel Erickson announced on Twitter on Sunday that they will go their separate ways after one season together.

ANNOUNCEMENT: As they say, all good things must come to an end. And Team Carey's run together has come to an end after a fun yet unpredictable season together.



"We had such a fun run together this season,” Carey said in a statement. "We got an early-season win in Saskatoon and made the playoffs in every event after that before playing in the Scotties as a Wild Card team. Our sponsors made this season possible and while we're still battling through this pandemic, it's so important to have loyal companies supporting you. We can't thank them all enough for having our backs during a season filled with so many unknowns from start to finish."

Team Carey are 36-18 on the season, winning a bonspiel in Saskatoon back in late September. They lost to Team Penny Barker in the Saskatchewan final, but competed in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as one of the three wild-card rinks, missing the playoffs with a 4-4 record. They will cap their season at the Players' Championship in Toronto later this month.

Carey, 37, is a two-time Canadian champion.