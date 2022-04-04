Jason Gunnlaugson and his rink from Winnipeg, Man., are disbanding at the end of the 2021-22 curling campaign.

Gunnlaugson, 37, has skipped the foursome of third Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak and lead Connor Njegovan for the past two seasons, appearing in the Tim Hortons Brier each year. He skipped Alex Forrest, Casey and Njegovan at the 2020 Brier in Kingston as well before the addition of Wozniak the following season.

It appears Wozniak and Casey will be taking a step back from competitive curling next season, according to a team release.

"As we move forward, we will be parting ways at the end of the season with focus shifting to family for Matt and Adam," the release said.

This season, Team Gunnlaugson has a record of 34-33 with a bonspiel win in early December in Morris, Man. They went 2-6 at the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon and 6-4 at the Brier in Lethbridge, falling to Canada's Team Brendan Bottcher in the playoffs.