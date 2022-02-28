With the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier set to get underway Friday night in Lethbridge, Manitoba's Team Mike McEwen announced a lineup change on Monday.

Lead Colin Hodgson will be replaced by Colton Lott due to a "last-minute pre-travel COVID test as well as a nagging lower-body injury."

The team said in a statement that Hodgson has decided to remove himself from the roster for the Brier.

"We will miss having Colin competing with us, but fully support him in his recovery and look forward to having him support us from home," the team said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome Colton Lott to the team who will take Colin's place at lead position. Colton is one of the best young players in the world and we are thrilled to have his talent with us all week."

McEwen will wear the Buffalo at the Canadian championship for the first time since 2019 after representing Team Wild Card the past two years. The West St. Paul rink grinded out a provincial win earlier this month, beating Lott in the final, 8-3.

Hodgson, 31, missed two games at Manitoba provincials with a leg injury and played through pain during the playoffs to help Team McEwen earn their berth to the Brier.

This will be Lott's first Brier appearance. The 26-year-old played third for Team Matt Dunstone at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials with Braeden Moskowy missing the event due to personal reasons.

Additionally, fellow Manitoba curler Kyle Doering will serve as Team McEwen's alternate in Lethbridge.