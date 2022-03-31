35m ago
Team McEwen to part ways at end of season
Manitoba's Team Mike McEwen announced on Thursday that they will be parting ways at the end of the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years together.
TSN.ca Staff
McEwen joined forces with third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson in the 2018-19 season. Carruthers, Samagalski and Hodgson have played together for eight seasons.
They qualified for the Brier in each of their four seasons together, representing Manitoba twice and Wild Card two other times.
Team McEwen went 4-4 at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials.