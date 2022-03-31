Manitoba's Team Mike McEwen announced on Thursday that they will be parting ways at the end of the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years together.

for the opportunity I was granted almost a decade ago that started with some Call of Duty & a willingness to take a chance in Manitoba. Thanks to everyone on the support team over the years for putting effort into us. It's so greatly appreciated. ❤️ See you out on the ice✌️2/2 — Colin Hodgson 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🟠 (@C_hodgy) March 31, 2022

McEwen joined forces with third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson in the 2018-19 season. Carruthers, Samagalski and Hodgson have played together for eight seasons.

They qualified for the Brier in each of their four seasons together, representing Manitoba twice and Wild Card two other times.

Team McEwen went 4-4 at November's Tim Hortons Curling Trials.