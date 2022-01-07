Homan to represent Ontario at Scotties if not selected for mixed doubles

The Ontario Curling Association announced Friday that Ottawa's Team Rachel Homan will represent the province at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the end of the month in Thunder Bay after playdowns were cancelled this week due to COVID-19.

"The Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) played a part in the final decision for our representative, also included in this review were results based on Strength of Field Multiplier (SFM), and history in events of a national/international calibre," the Ontario Curling Association said in a statement.

Homan's rink is currently the topped ranked Ontario-based team on the CTRS, sitting in the fifth spot. Team Hollie Duncan is just over three points behind in the sixth spot.

However, if Homan and teammate John Morris are selected by Curling Canada to represent the country in mixed doubles in next month's Beijing Olympics, the Scotties spot will be given to Team Duncan.

Homan, 32, is joined by third Emma Miskew, second Sarah Wilks and lead Joanne Courtney.

Team Homan have made three straight Scotties finals, losing all three, including the past two to Manitoba's Kerri Einarson. Homan, who has played in eight Tournament of Hears in her career, is a three-time Canadian champion, most recently winning in 2017.

Also on Friday, the Northern Ontario Curling Association selected Team Krista McCarville out of the Fort William Curling Club in Thunder Bay to represent the province.

McCarville is joined by third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts as well as coach Rick Lang

The Thunder Bay Scotties are scheduled to run from Jan. 28-Feb. 6. For a full look at the current Scotties field, click HERE.