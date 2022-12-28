Leafs pick Knies hopes big World Juniors will earn him another text from Matthews

Tuesday evening's World Junior Championship game between Switzerland and the United States is being postponed due to COVID-19, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob Mckenzie.

Any game that cannot be made up at a later date will be considered a forfeit under IIHF rules.

TSN Hockey's Gord Miller reported earlier Tuesday that the U.S. had cancelled its pre-game media availabilities.

Here’s what I am hearing: USA 🇺🇸- SUI🇨🇭 today is, for now, “postponed.” Efforts being made to maintain USA-SWE tomorrow and reschedule USA-SUI but if it can’t be rescheduled it would be a USA forfeit because the issue today is on the American team. https://t.co/MpI4z2QRAR — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 28, 2021

Sounds like a complicated scenario because it may involve Team 🇺🇸 goaltending. Process now is isolate, test, test, test and hope for the best. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 28, 2021

Team USA has postponed it’s pre-game media availability at the #WorldJuniors in Red Deer, hearing there may be an issue with the USA/SUI game tonight. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) December 28, 2021

Neither team, nor the IIHF, has made an official announcement about Tuesday's game.

The Americans won their opening game of the tournament 3-2 over Slovakia Sunday night, while Switzerland dropped their opening 4-2 to Russia.