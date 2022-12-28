Tuesday evening's World Junior Championship game between Switzerland and the United States is being postponed due to COVID-19, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob Mckenzie. 

Any game that cannot be made up at a later date will be considered a forfeit under IIHF rules. 

TSN Hockey's Gord Miller reported earlier Tuesday that the U.S. had cancelled its pre-game media availabilities. 

Neither team, nor the IIHF, has made an official announcement about Tuesday's game. 

The Americans won their opening game of the tournament 3-2 over Slovakia Sunday night, while Switzerland dropped their opening 4-2 to Russia.