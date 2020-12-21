After the IIHF cancelled Sunday and Monday’s slate of action, pre-tournament competition at the World Juniors gets underway Tuesday with two games. Team USA is taking on Finland before Switzerland and Austria face off later in the night.

Watch the pre-tournament doubleheader LIVE starting at 6pm et/3pm pt on TSN3/5, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

Team USA features eight returning players from last year’s squad, highlighted by Montreal Canadiens prospect Cole Caufield. Caufield, selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, has six goals and six assists for the University of Wisconsin this season. Other notable returnees include first-rounders Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), who led Canada in points last year, Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles Kings), Cam York (Philadelphia Flyers), and Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers). This will be Knight’s third World Juniors with the goalie also a member of USA’s 2019 silver-medal winning squad.

Ottawa Senators prospect Jake Sanderson, drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, will also be a part of the team. Sanderson has a goal and two assists in three games for the University of North Dakota this season.

Team Finland features NHL first-rounders in C Anton Lundell (12th overall in 2020, Panthers) and D Ville Heinola (20th overall in 2019, Winnipeg Jets).

The ninth overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, C Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild), will feature for Team Austria in the second game of the day against Switzerland.