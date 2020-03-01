Team Wild Card, Team Alberta off to strong starts at Brier

Carruthers looks to keep confidence going throughout tournament

KINGSTON, Ont. — Team Wild Card's Mike McEwen defeated Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 10-6 on Sunday morning at the Tim Hortons Brier.

McEwen has won both of his round-robin games since beating Glenn Howard in the play-in game Friday night at the Leon's Centre.

Alberta's Brendan Bottcher also won his second straight game with a 9-4 victory over Nunavut's Jake Higgs.

In other early games, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs defeated Prince Edward Island's Bryan Cochrane 6-2 and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone outscored James Grattan of New Brunswick 10-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Sunday.

The preliminary round continues through Wednesday night. The final is scheduled for March 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.