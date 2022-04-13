'Technically sound' Kirk has opportunity to really make mark with Blue Jays Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk aims to make an impression on both sides of the ball with Danny Jansen’s injury and, as Scott Mitchell writes, it’s also a chance for the club to see how the 23-year-old Tijuana, Mexico, product responds with a heavier workload behind the dish.

BRONX, N.Y. — If there’s a silver lining to be taken from Danny Jansen’s injury for the Toronto Blue Jays, it’s that they’re going to get a nice, long look at Alejandro Kirk, starting catcher.

Despite being around for parts of three seasons now, the 23-year-old still has less than 250 plate appearances on his resume and, thanks mostly to a hip flexor injury last summer, has never really been able to find a groove with consistent playing time behind the dish.

He’s going to get that over the next few weeks, and the coaching staff has complete trust in the Tijuana, Mexico, product handling the pitching staff.

“It’s an opportunity,” said Blue Jays bench coach John Schneider. “He’s obviously trusted behind the plate by us and the pitchers, so hopefully he can just roll out there as much as we need him.

“He’s really talented. The numbers speak for themselves receiving-wise and he’s pretty technically sound in terms of all aspects of catching. At first glance, it’s kind of like ‘Who’s this?’ and when you get to see him a little bit over time, it’s pretty good.”

In other words, don’t be fooled by Kirk’s appearance.

For a player listed at 5-foot-8, 265 pounds, Kirk still does a lot of good things defensively, highlighted by his receiving and pitch framing, which receives universal praise within the Jays clubhouse.

Last year, Robbie Ray quickly took to Kirk and wanted him as his personal catcher, leading to a Cy Young season.

Some of the pitchers see similar strengths in their catchers.

“I’ve noticed with Kirky and Jano, they’re both able to dig that low pitch out and stick it really well,” reliever Julian Merryweather noted. “They both really have the ability of keeping that low strike looking presentable and guys like me and (Jordan) Romano, guys who are more up in the zone, they have to be able to bring it down, as well.”

Jansen sees it, too.

“I think he does a great job with receiving, especially the low ball,” Jansen said. “He’s one of the better in the league, for sure, at receiving that low ball.”

With Zack Collins, 27, and Tyler Heineman, 30, behind him, the plan is for Kirk to be behind the plate about 60 per cent of the time, with some DH at-bats mixed in.

It’s a real opportunity for Kirk to make an impression on both sides of the ball, and for the club to see how he responds with a heavier workload.

“Just preparing myself mentally and physically every day, that’s what I’ve been doing,” Kirk said through translator Tito Lebron. “My routine is the same every day and I just come prepared to play.”

Kirk is off to a slow start with the bat, but the sample size is meaningless and he’s actually felt pretty good at the plate in the early going, even if the numbers haven’t been there.

“I can’t control where the ball is hit, but I’m feeling very good at the plate,” Kirk said. “I’m making adjustments and I’m going to just keep doing what I’ve been doing, trying to make good contact and, hopefully, they’ll start falling.

“The rhythm’s there when you play everyday and you can be more consistent. But you still have to continue working hard and going about your business and your routine every day with the coaches. That’s something I’m really focused on, whether I’m in the lineup or not.”

Meanwhile, Jansen will spend his days trying to help out wherever and whenever he can as he nurses his left oblique injury — an issue he’s never dealt with in his career — back to health.

Jansen gave a timeline of “a few weeks” but that will become more clear once the 27-year-old sees how it responds to treatment.

“It is frustrating,” said Jansen, who was building off his strong finish to the 2021 season — he hit .310 with five homers in the final month — with two home runs in his first three games. “The way I look at it though, if it’s going to happen it’s better now than later. I want to be here and helping the team anyway I can, but I want to be healthy for later in the season and for the bulk of the season.

“I’m taking it day by day though. So far it’s been better and better day by day.”