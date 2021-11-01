The Tennessee Titans could be replacing one 2,000-yard running back with another.

With Derrick Henry facing a potentially season-ending injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Titans will work out veteran free agent Adrian Peterson.

The #Titans are expected to work out veteran RB Adrian Peterson this week, sources say, in the wake of the Derrick Henry foot injury. Tennessee could replace the MVP candidate with one of the greatest running backs of all time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Peterson spent last season with the Detroit Lions, rushing for 604 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games. A seven-time Pro Bowl running back, Peterson last crossed the 1,000-yard mark with the Washington Football Team in 2018.

Henry, who leads the league in rushing by more than 350 yards this season, will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of a foot injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.